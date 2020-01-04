Twins born on different days, in different decades

CARMEL, Ind. (NBC News) – Twins born in Indiana this week will have some explaining to do when they get older. They weren’t born on the same day… or even in the same decade.

Concerns about lack of fetal movement sent Dawn Gilliam to the hospital on New Year’s Eve.

At 11:37 p.m., she delivered baby Joslyn at four pounds, 11 ounces. Then, at 12:07 a.m. on New Year’s Day, little brother Jaxson arrived at four pounds, five ounces.

“Still kind of overwhelmed. Earlier, we talked about it would be great to have them born on different dates,” father Jason Tello said. “But here we are to this surprise: different dates, different years. That was definitely interesting for us for sure. We’re still kind of speechless still.”

Both twins are on feeding tubes and may be in the hospital for a little while, but are otherwise doing well. Gilliam is hoping to head home this weekend.