Trump to keep meat processing plants open; how Georgia plans to respond

In this April 2020, photo provided by Tyson Foods, workers wear protective masks and stand between plastic dividers at the company’s Camilla, Georgia poultry processing plant. Tyson has added the plastic dividers to create separation between workers because of the coronavirus outbreak. (Tyson Foods via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP/WSAV) – President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Tuesday meant to stave off a shortage of chicken, pork and other meat on American supermarket shelves because of the coronavirus.

The order will use the Defense Production Act to classify meat processing as critical infrastructure to keep production plants open.

The order comes after industry leaders warned that consumers could see meat shortages in a matter of days after workers at major facilities tested positive for the virus.

A senior White House official said the administration was working to prevent a situation in which a majority of processing plants shut down for a period of time, which could lead to an 80% drop in the availability of meat in supermarkets. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the order before its release.

Trump on Tuesday told reporters that “there’s plenty of supply,” but that supply chains had hit what he called a “road block. It’s sort of a legal roadblock more than anything else,” he said.

COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, has infected hundreds of workers at meat-processing plants and forced some of the largest to close and others to slow production.

For example, four employees at Tyson Foods’ chicken processing plant in Camilla, Georgia recently died after becoming infected with the coronavirus.

On Monday, Gov. Brian Kemp spoke with reporters about measures being taken to protect workers in poultry — a huge industry for the state.

“We’ve got to get the community to buy into this,” Kemp said. “That community, they’re very hardworking and I’ve worked with them for almost 40 years.”

“They are going to go to work unless they just absolutely can’t,” he added. “That is their culture of being very hardworking people.”

Georgia National Guard Maj. Gen. Carden said they are ready to move to wherever their help is needed.

“We have mobile testing capability that Dr. Toomey asked us to generate to support the Department of Public Health,” Carden said. “At her behest, we can move that capability whether it’s critical infrastructure workers or whether it’s the meatpacking industry.”

The governor said he thinks the state might need to do more to educate workers who might head to work even if they don’t feel well.

“This is a time where if they feel like they have a little bit of a cold,” he said, “they probably could get through the day but it is not smart for them to do that.”

Hector Gonzalez, Tyson’s senior vice president for human resources, recently said the company has improved safety measures in Camilla by checking employees’ temperatures, requiring workers to wear face coverings, installing dividers at work stations and providing more space in break rooms.

He said the company in March had “relaxed our attendance policy to encourage workers to stay at home when they’re sick.”