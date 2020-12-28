Trump signs coronavirus stimulus package and government-funding measure

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals. It also averts a government shutdown.

Trump announced the signing in a statement Sunday night.

The massive bill includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as money for cash-starved transit systems and an increase in food stamp benefits.

“I will sign the Omnibus and Covid package with a strong message that makes clear to Congress that wasteful items need to be removed,” Trump said in a statement. “I will send back to Congress a redlined version, item by item, accompanied by the formal rescission request to Congress insisting that those funds be removed from the bill.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell applauded the development in a Tweet Sunday evening.

“I am glad the American people will receive this much-needed assistance as our nation continues battling this pandemic,” he said.

Democrats are promising more aid to come once President-elect Joe Biden takes office, but Republicans are signaling a wait-and-see approach.

