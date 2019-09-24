Trump says transcript of Ukraine conversation to be released

President Donald Trump walks over to talk with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, as he prepares to board Marine One for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he has directed the release on Wednesday of the “unredacted” transcript of his July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Trump has acknowledged that he discussed former Vice President Joe Biden in the call.

Trump tweets Tuesday that “You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure.”

Trump’s reference to Biden on the call raised questions about whether the president improperly used his office to pressure another country as a way of hurting one of his chief Democratic rivals.

On Monday, it was reported that Trump had ordered his staff to freeze nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine a few days before a phone call with Zelenskiy

The call is at the center of an intelligence whistleblower complaint.