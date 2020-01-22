Trump on trial: Push for witnesses continues

(NBC News) – President Donald Trump praised his defense team Wednesday and once again lashed out at the Democrats making the case against him in his ongoing impeachment trial.

Speaking from Davos, Switzerland, Mr. Trump once again called the case against him “a hoax” and blasted Congressman Jerry Nadler, one of the House impeachment managers as a “total sleazebag.”

Democrats will begin formally presenting their case to the Senate this afternoon. It’s still unclear if they’ll be allowed to call witnesses.

The first day’s debate ended early Tuesday morning after the Senate shot down 11 attempts by Democrats to subpoena documents and witnesses, including White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former National Security Advisor John Bolton.

