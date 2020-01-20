Live Now
Trump on trial: Final impeachment preparations underway

by: Tracie Potts NBC News

(NBC News) – President Trump’s legal team and House Democrats are finalizing their arguments for Tuesday’s impeachment trial. 

The seven House managers presenting the impeachment case are tweaking their arguments after a strategy session Sunday.

An outline of the president’s defense is due this afternoon.

His attorneys will argue that even if President Trump did abuse power by withholding money from Ukraine in exchange for an investigation of Joe Biden, according to the constitution, that’s not an impeachable offense.

