Trump on trial: Bolton book increases pressure for witnesses

(NBC News) – President Trump’s defense will continue to make their case Monday after a short two hour session Saturday.

During that session his legal team tried to tear down three days of arguments alleging abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The Trump team claims this is all about politics.

“They’re here to perpetrate the most massive interference in an election in American history,” White House Counsel Pat Cipollone told the Senate.

Later this week the Senate may decide whether to hear witnesses like former National Security Advisor John Bolton.

The New York Times reports Bolton’s unpublished book directly links a freeze on military aid to President Trump pushing Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden. President Trump quickly denied that claim.

“I think they’re deathly afraid of what witnesses will have to say,” House impeachment manager Adam Schiff said on “Meet the Press.”

The Trump defense has 22 hours left to make their case over the next two days.

