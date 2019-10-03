Trump lashes out as impeachment pressure grows

(NBC News) With the impeachment inquiry against him gaining momentum, President Trump is lashing out.

“The whole thing is a scam,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House Wednesday, and again raised questions about whether he would honor legal protections for the whistleblower whose report helped kick off the inquiry.

“I have a lot of respect for whistleblowers, but only when they’re real,” Mr. Trump said.

Earlier in the day he tweeted an expletive to describe the investigation, and hurled insults at Democratic lawmakers leading it, including House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff.

“He should be forced to resign from congress, Adam Schiff, he’s a lowlife,” Mr. Trump said.

The comments came after Schiff and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi laid out an aggressive schedule to get to the facts.

House Democrats announced they will subpoena the White House for documents related to the President’s July phone call with the leader of Ukraine, in which the President sought damaging information about political rival Joe Biden.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has acknowledged he was on that call, after hedging since this story broke.

Meanwhile, in a surprise move, the State Department inspector general asked to meet with House committee staffers to go over Ukraine-related documents, while Secretary Pompeo is insisting State Department lawyers have to be present in any of his staff’s depositions to protect sensitive information.

Democrats are accusing Pompeo of trying to influence testimony and warning any administration interference will be considered obstruction and evidence that the underlying accusations are true.

