(The Hill) — Several days before the results of the 2020 presidential election were called, Donald Trump Jr. texted former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows about ways to overturn the results, according to documents viewed by CNN.

The network reviewed a text message that was sent from former President Trump’s son to Meadows that was part of correspondence obtained by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, according to CNN.

In the text to Meadows on Nov. 5 at 12:51 p.m., Trump Jr. reportedly referred to the idea of having Republican-controlled state Houses put forward “Trump electors.”

The former president’s son also reportedly referenced filing legal challenges to state results and supporting recounts.

“It’s very simple,” Trump Jr. texted Meadows, according to CNN. “We have multiple paths We control them all.”

He also suggested an idea to have the House of Representatives vote by state party delegation, with each state getting one vote, in the event that neither presidential candidate had enough electoral college votes to secure the presidency, CNN reported.

“This is what we need to do please read it and please get it to everyone that needs to see it because I’m not sure we’re doing it,” Trump Jr. reportedly texted Meadows before laying out his ideas.

The last idea floated to Meadows by Trump Jr. was firing FBI Director Christopher Wray and White House coronavirus adviser Anthony Fauci.

“Fire Wray; Fire Fauci,” he said, according to the news network.

He then suggested that former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell head the bureau.

An attorney for Trump Jr. said that the texts were most likely something the president’s son had forwarded from someone else.

“After the election, Don received numerous messages from supporters and others. Given the date, this message likely originated from someone else and was forwarded,” Alan Futerfas told The Hill in a statement.

George Terwilliger, an attorney for Meadows, did not have a comment when contacted by The Hill about the CNN report.

A House select committee spokesperson declined to comment to CNN regarding the matter.

The development comes as Trump and others have continued to push unsupported claims that the 2020 president election was fraudulent.

The Hill has reached out to the House committee for comment.