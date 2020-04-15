Trump halts W.H.O. funding

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – President Trump announced Tuesday he is cutting off millions in funding to the World Health Organization, blaming the agency for making the coronavirus crisis worse.



Mr. Trump claims the W.H.O. did not warn early enough about COVID-19 “…severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.”

“The W.H.O. failed in this basic duty and must be held accountable,” Mr. Trump said.



Critics accuse him of passing the buck.



The U.S. provides 15 percent of the W.H.O.’s budget, nearly $60 million, plus more for special projects.



Meanwhile, the president is now pushing a phased-in approach for reopening the county, with different dates for each state, backing off his claim of “total authority” to lift shelter-in-place orders and social distancing guidelines.



