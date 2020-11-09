Trump fires Defense Secretary Esper, replaces him with counterterrorism director

(NEXSTAR/AP) - Share's of plant-based burger maker Beyond Meat fell Monday morning after news that McDonalds is planning to test a competing imitation burger.

On a call with investors Monday morning, McDonald's executives announced plans to test out the McPlant beginning in 2021. The company has worked internally to produce the McPlant. Mcdonald's had previously tested Beyond Meat patties at Canadian franchises earlier this year, but phased out that trial in spring.