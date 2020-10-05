Trump discharge decision to come Monday

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – Doctors say President Trump could be released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center sometime Monday.

A high fever and low oxygen levels over the weekend led doctors to give him oxygen, and a steroid typically reserved for the sickest patients.

The president’s condition was vastly different from the “mild symptoms” reported Friday.

“I was trying to reflect the upbeat attitude that the team, the President that over the course of illness has had,” Dr. Sean Conley, the president’s physician, said of his misleading statements.

Democrats are concerned the white house isn’t telling the whole story.

“When it comes to something as vital as this, the health of the President, the health of the people around him, we need to know the whole truth and nothing but the truth,” says Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

