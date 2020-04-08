Trump denies downplaying coronavirus danger

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – President Trump is denying a New York Times report that he downplayed the coronavirus pandemic as a close adviser warned it could kill millions of Americans.

Mr. Trump said Tuesday he never saw the memo from adviser Peter Navarro when it was sent in late January.



The president instead blames the World Health Organization.



“They called it wrong. They called it wrong. They missed the call. They could’ve called it months earlier. They would have known,” Mr. Trump said.

In New York City, 20 percent of the police force is out sick.

Still, even as the state saw it’s deadliest day tuesday, with one person dying every two minutes, Governor Andrew Cuomo says there’s hope.



“The three-day average, it’s moving down, which is good news,” Governor Cuomo noted.

That’s not a reason to leave home.

“If people start going out again and socially interacting we could see a very acute second wave very early,” warns White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Deborah Birx.

