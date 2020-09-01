Trump defends Kenosha shooter ahead of visit

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – President Trump plans to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin Tuesday against the wishes leaders there.

The city has erupted in protests and violence after police shot a black man in the back and a white teenager killed two demonstrators during the protests that followed.

Hours before traveling to Kenosha, President Trump compared police shootings to golf during an appearance on Fox News.

“They choke just like in a golf tournament, they miss a three-foot…” Mr. Trump said before being interrupted, then added “I’m saying people choke, people choke.”

The president is expected to survey riot damage and meet with police in Kenosha after defending 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who is now facing murder charges after killing two people in the chaos.

“He was trying to get away from them, I guess, it looks like. And he fell, and then they very violently attacked him,” Mr. Trump said.

Witnesses say Rittenhouse had already shot one person at that point, and the next two people he shot were trying to stop him.

Presidential nominee Joe Biden is blaming the president.

“He’s rooting for chaos and violence,” Mr. Biden said, while also promising to prosecute looters. “Rioting is not protesting. Looting is not protesting. Setting fires is not protesting. None of this is protesting, it’s lawlessness plain and simple.”

The president is not expected to meet the family of Jacob Blake, the man who was shot in the back by police, the event that sparked the protests.

