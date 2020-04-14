Trump claims “total authority” over reopening states

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – President Trump claimed Monday he has the right to decide when to reopen business in every state.



“When somebody is the President of the United States, the authority is total and that is the way is going to be. The governors know that,” Mr. Trump said.

Many governors disagree, and are working on their own timelines.



Seven Northeast governors and three on the West Coast have partnered to come up with plans on how and when to ease social distancing.



“The government doesn’t get opened up via Twitter, it gets opened up at the state level,” said Michigan’s Governor Gretchen Whitmer, adding “We’re going to make decisions based on science.”



Legal experts agree the president has no authority to lift state emergency orders.



He’s also defending how he handled the coronavirus crisis.



“Everything we did was right,” the president said when asked about his administration’s slow response to the COVID-19 outbreak.



