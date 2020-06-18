Trump: Brooks shooting was justified

WASHINGTON (NBC News) – President Trump on Wednesday implied the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks by an Atlanta police officer was justified.

“You can’t resist a police officer like that. Look at the way it ended, very bad,” Mr. Trump said during a phone interview on Fox News.

The president’s comments came just hours after the two officers involved in the shooting were charged.

Officer Garrett Rolfe, who fired the fatal shots, was charged with felony murder, among other counts.

Meanwhile, debate over police reform has reached a boiling point on Capitol Hill during a tense exchange during a meeting of the House Judiciary Committee.

