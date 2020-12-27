Authorities: No explosives found in suspicious vehicle that shut down Tennessee highway

LEBANON, Tenn. (NewsNation Now) — No explosives were found in a suspicious vehicle that shut down Highway 231 South Sunday in Wilson County, Tennessee, according to authorities.
The highway was closed due to a suspicious vehicle parked at a store “playing audio similar to the Christmas explosion in Nashville.”
The driver was stopped and has been detained, authorities said in a tweet.
Residents who live near the area have been evacuated.
Travelers are asked to seek an alternate route and avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.
NewsNation affiliate WKRN contributed to this report.