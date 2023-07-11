SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Readers of Travel + Leisure named Savannah as one of the top five cities in the United States during its Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards this week.

Savannah landed the spot at #4 and, its sister city, Charleston, in South Carolina, ranked #1.

One of the highlights of Savannah included its signature southern charm complete with balconies Italiante and Federal-style houses, intimate park spaces, and iconic squares. Of course, the live oaks and Spanish moss were also mentioned as one of the top natural perks that the Hostess City has to offer.

Readers also said that Leopold’s ice cream, which also earned recognition in June on Yelp’s list of Top 100 Ice Cream Shops in the U.S., was a must along with the museums and haunted history tours and Savannah’s proximity to Hilton Head Island cemented Savannah’s spot at #4.

Other top five cities include Santa Fe, New Mexico, New Orleans, Louisiana, and Chicago, Illinois.