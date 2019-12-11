Too good to be true? Protect yourself from bogus toy deals this holiday season

(NBC News) – Many people are going online to buy the season’s hottest toys at a deep discount, but experts warn holiday bargains that seem too good to be true are probably bogus.

The FBI says that non-delivery crimes, when you purchase an item and never get it or get something you didn’t expect, are one of the most prevalent holiday scams. Thousands are affected and millions of dollars are lost.

The Better Business Bureau released a warning telling people of the season’s most popular toys expected to be used as bait for scammers running online purchase schemes. It features everything from toys tied to new movie releases, like Frozen II, to already popular toys such as Funko’s Pop Figures and Hatchimals.

One website, Zo Galaxy, has been flagged after customers say they never received the toys they ordered. The website features popular Star Wars toys and a Millenium Falcon Lego set priced at $50 instead of the original price of $250.

Experts say there are ways to check if a website is legit before you place an order. One way is to compare the price with other online retailers. BBB says any kind of countdown clock or “Sale ends soon!” messages are a red flag.

You can also check for the website’s contact information, but that can’t always be trusted either. Zo Galaxy’s address leads you to an abandoned building with boarded up windows rather than a toy business. To see if the address listed is real, use Google Maps’ street view.

To view BBB’s full warning of companies and toys to look out for, CLICK HERE.