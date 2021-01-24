Today in history for January 24th

(AP) – A discovery that led to a rush for gold and an iconic funny man was brought into the world. Learn more about those events and more happening on January 24th.

1848:

In northern California, James Marshall finds a gold nugget at Sutter’s Mill — a discovery that sparks the Gold Rush the following year.

1965:

In London, former British prime minister Winston Churchill — who led his nation through the dark days of World War II — dies at age 90.

1989:

Confessed serial killer Ted Bundy is executed in Florida’s electric chair for the rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl.

1993:

Thurgood Marshall — the first African-American to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court — dies in Bethesda, Maryland.

Marshall — a legendary civil rights lawyer and activist before his time on the High Court — was 84.

And, 1949:

Actor John Belushi — who played Bluto in the movie “Animal House”, and one of the original cast members of TV’s “Saturday Night Live” — is born in Chicago.