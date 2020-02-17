Today in History for February 17th

(AP) – The Associated press takes a look back at some of the historic events that took place on February 17th.

1992:

In Milwaukee, serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer receives a series of life sentences for his grisly string of murders.

Dahmer had admitted to killing 17 young men and boys, some of whom he had mutilated and cannibalized.

Just a few years later, Dahmer is beaten to death by a fellow inmate behind bars.

1801:

In Washington, the House of Representatives breaks an electoral tie between Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr.

The House chooses Jefferson to be America’s third president, with Burr becoming his vice president.

1996:

World chess champ Garry Kasparov beats Deep Blue, an IBM supercomputer, in a six-game match in Philadelphia.

The following year, Kasparov loses to Deep Blue in a rematch.

1963:

Michael Jordan, one of pro basketball’s greatest all-time players, is born in Brooklyn, New York.

1976:

The Eagles release “Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975” album, still the best-selling album in the US, ever.

