‘Tis the season: Rockefeller Christmas tree lights up

NEW YORK (AP) – One of the brightest signs of the holiday season has come to light. The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was officially turned on Wednesday night, at an event featuring Idina Menzel, Lea Michele and Ne-Yo among the performers.

The tree, a Norway spruce that’s more than 60 years old, stands 77 feet tall and was lit up in colorful Christmas lights before 10 p.m.

It was on the property of Carol Schultz in the village of Florida, New York, and was cut down last month. The tree was decorated with miles of lights, with a huge Swarovski crystal star at the top.

“It really just kicks off the the joyful spirit as well of what the holidays mean. And I think people are ready for it, especially this year. You know, wrapping up a decade and stepping into 2020, I think it’s sort of like let’s go out with a bang,” said Julianne Hough, one of the performers.

The tree stays in place until January 17, when it will be taken down and donated to Habitat for Humanity to help build homes.

Isabel Diaz was visiting from San Diego.

“Well, it was actually a bucket list item of mind to be here and experience the wonder of Christmas in New York City celebrating our 34th anniversary of our wedding with my husband. So what could be better than that?” she said.

There’s been a tree in Rockefeller Center since 1931. The holiday lighting has been broadcast since 1951.