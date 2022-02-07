Tirico: Teams make it ‘easy’ to cover Olympics and Super Bowl

BEIJING (NEXSTAR) — NBC Sports anchor Mike Tirico has a busy schedule over the next several days.

He’s already in Beijing, hosting Olympics coverage. Soon, he’ll jet back to the United States to cover the Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

“It is a cool double: it’s the biggest sporting event in the world on top of the biggest sporting event in American sports,” Tirico said. “We’ll have a couple long days when we get back to LA doing the rehearsals for the Super Bowl and then our primetime show. But this is fun. The logistics are the logistics. We have the best teams working on this to make it possible for me to be able to host both shows. So it’s easy.”

The goal: Nobody watching either of the events notices that the anchor hopped continents during a pandemic.

“Watch it on TV and it looks like the Olympics: same voices, same sports, interviews with the athletes after,” Tirico said. “So for the most part, we’re doing what we love to do and that’s bring the best sporting events to the people at home.”

What he is missing, though, is the chance to explore China. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, journalists are not allowed outside the Olympic bubble.

“To me, that’s the biggest disappointment. You can sit back and put the TV on and it magically takes you somewhere you’ve never been and brings it closer to home and creates conversation. And we’re limited in doing that because we can’t go around Beijing or around China, tell those stories, go walk the Great Wall of China and bring those images to people. Those are gone.”