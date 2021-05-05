Tiger King’s Carole Baskin launches a cryptocurrency

Carole Baskin, whose longstanding feud with Joe Exotic was chronicled in the hit Netflix docuseries “Tiger King,” has been awarded the zoo once owned by her nemesis.

(NewsNation Now) — Carole Baskin, one of the stars of the surprise hit Netflix documentary “Tiger King,” has launched a cryptocurrency.

“I’m purring like a bobcat rolling in catnip,” she tweeted.

The coin is called Cat. Its value fluctuated Wednesday morning around $16 per coin. Baskin says the plans to offer coin-holders special perks, like live streams with her and discounts on merchandise.

I'm purring like a bobcat rolling in catnip because we just launched $cat on https://t.co/pH2gCNtQGf Rocketing up to #35 out of 117 & thinking of ways to reward those who join our "pride" of big cat lovers! Learn more at https://t.co/FTxA8iVV0V pic.twitter.com/PxFiXJqA5k — CaroleBaskin (@carole_baskin) May 4, 2021

“Our new $CAT coin is not a currency for investment, but rather is a purr-ency of our fans to show their love for the cats and to reap the benefits of being our most forward thinking partners in creating a world where all wild cats live free,” Baskin wrote in a news release.

The owner of Big Cat Rescue in Florida was launched to stardom after she appeared as Joseph Maldonado-Passage’s, aka Joe Exotic’s, nemesis in the Netflix show. Maldonado-Passage is in prison after he was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her.

The show also touched on accusations that Baskin may have been involved in her first husband’s disappearance. Don Lewis vanished in 1997 before a plane trip to Costa Rica, and was declared legally dead in 2002. Baskin has denied any wrongdoing.