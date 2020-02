(CNN) – Thursday is your chance to show your fur-babies just how important they are.

It’s National Love Your Pet Day.

Take your pup on an extra long walk or shower them with tasty treats.

Give your feline friend some cuddle time.

Thursday is also a good day to make sure their vaccines and preventative meds are up to date.

