(CNN/WSAV) – Thursday is National Girl Scout Day!

March 12th recognizes the group and the millions of girls who are members.

The Girls Scouts of America was founded on March 12th, 1912 in Savannah by founder, Juliette Gordon Low.

The organization began as a way for girls to take part in service projects and outdoor adventures.

Supporting the Girl Scouts is easy.

You could volunteer to be a leader, donate to your local troop or buy more cookies!