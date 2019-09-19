Three snorkelers bitten by sharks in Hawaii feeding frenzy Wednesday morning

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KHNL/NBC) – Three people snorkeling off Haleiwa on Wednesday morning were treated for shark bites after they got caught in the middle of a feeding frenzy.

The three were on a cage-free shark tour operated by Hawaii Adventure Diving, and suffered mostly cuts and scrapes. The tour company declined comment.

The two visitors and a resident were taken to Haleiwa Boat Harbor for medical treatment and refused transport to a hospital.

Emergency Medical Services said the incident happened about 10:40 a.m.

Lauren Russell, 24, was among those injured. She suffered a bite to her right hand.

Russell, a dog trainer in Kailua, said she and the two other snorkelers got bit when a shark went for a school of fish near them.

Other sharks then joined the feeding frenzy, but it wasn’t immediately clear how many sharks were involved.

“There was a whole swarm of fish and the sharks were trying to get the fish and they bit my arm and then we were freaking out, trying to get to shore, and then they bit my dad,” Russell said.

Her father, 57, was injured on his right arm. A third man, 31, suffered a right shoulder injury.

Back on shore, and thankful to be OK, Russell’s adrenaline was still rushing.

“That was pretty cool. I got a story to tell,” she said, adding that she doesn’t blame the sharks and is excited to get back into the water.

“This is a fluke. If you’re still looking to shark dive go and do it,” she said. “It was a fun experience and I would do it again.”