Three mass shooting plots stopped around the country, police say

(CNN) – Police say three potential mass shootings have been avoided thanks to the help of the public and law enforcement.

Three men were arrested in separate, unrelated incidents in Ohio, Florida and Connecticut.

WSAV reported about 25-year-old Tristan Scott Wix of Daytona Beach on Sunday. Officials say his ex-girlfriend told police he had sent her texts threatening to carry out a shooting. Michael Chitwood, Sheriff of Volusia County, called the ex-girlfriend a hero for coming forward with the information.

“He fits the profile exactly,” Chitwood said. “He lost his job, he lost his girlfriend, he’s depressed, he’s got ammunition and he wants to become known for being the most prolific killer in American history.”

Tristan Scott Wix

______________

A tip from the public also led to an arrest in Ohio. Police say 20-year-old James Patrick Reardon threatened to carry out a shooting at a Jewish Community Center.

He was charged with telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing after he made a post on Instagram that contained anti-Semitic material. Police also found a cache of weapons and ammunition at his home.

Reardon is seen in a National Geographic documentary about the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.

“I want a homeland for white people, and I think every race should have a homeland for their own race,” Reardon is seen saying in the film.

James Patrick Reardon

______________

A third man was arrested in Connecticut. Police say 22-year-old Brandon Wagshol expressed interest in committing a mass shooting on Facebook. Authorities then found weapons inside of his home. He is charged with illegal possession of large capacity magazines.

“He thought he was doing everything correct,” Defense attorney Darnell Crosland said. “He wasn’t trying to hide from the police.”