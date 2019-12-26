Thousands turn out for Christmas Day reenactment

PHILADELPHIA (WCAU) – Thousands took this Christmas day to take in a little historical reenactment.

It was on Christmas day in 1776 that George Washington performed a daring crossing of the Delaware river.

Spectators and participants at the reenactment shared their experience.

“The history and the excitement – our country started here. It was our first victory as a nation,” said spectator, Dave Farina.

“It was exciting. It’s a beautiful day – perfect conditions. The water is great,” said Nick Primola a volunteer.

“It gives you goosebumps when you cross the river in a Durham boat,” explained Calvin Huntzinger, another volunteer.

“That’s what this is all about. Just celebrating our history,” said Primola, “You want to put on a good show for everyone who gave up their afternoon on a Christmas Day to come out here and watch us”

“Eleven patriot ancestors who served in the revolutionary war. My great grandfather nine generations removed, and we had other relatives who served in the Battle of Paoli. I did cross the river at the dress rehearsal, but doing it on Christmas day is something special. It means a lot,” said Huntzinger.

“I used to come when I was a kid, and you don’t really appreciate it until you realize the significance of what happened here,” reminisced Primola, “We really enjoy it. It’s great camaraderie, and the crowd is always great – very appreciative. It’s just a great feeling to be out here.”

This was the first year in the last three years weather conditions were safe enough for volunteers to conduct the reenactment.

