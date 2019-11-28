This German Shepherd will look like a puppy forever

(CNN) – On tiny German Shepherd has a big following on social media for an interesting reason… he will look like a puppy forever.

Ranger is two and a half years old and never grew to be the size of a full grown, adult dog. His owners, Shelby and Darcy Mayo, say Ranger has a form of dwarfism. Ranger only weighs about 15 pounds, while other adult male German Shepherds weigh as much as 90 pounds.

Ranger is very popular on social media and has over 100,000 followers on Instagram who like photos of him frolicking with his dog friends, cuddling with his owners and playing with toys nearly his size.