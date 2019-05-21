National News

Therapy dogs get yearbook page at Florida high school

PARKLAND, Fla. - Pictures of therapy dogs are on the pages of a Florida high school yearbook. The dogs provide comfort and support for the students and staff of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the location of a mass shooting that happened last year killing 17 people including students and staff.

The dogs were brought in to help the school community cope with the trauma.
 

