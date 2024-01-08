POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force in Pooler has been awarded a rare federal distinction setting the nonprofit apart from others of its kind.

The Eighth Air Force is known for its work securing a victory in World War II. U.S. Representative Buddy Carter says he was honored to help make this important recognition possible.

“I can remember going down to the Telfair Museum in the fourth grade. I can remember visiting museums, but the story that’s told here is so vitally important. We need not forget this, particularly now with everything that’s going on with antisemitic feelings and with Hamas and with Israel. We need to understand, and the young people need to understand,” Carter said.

According to Scott Loehr, CEO and President of the museum, in 2023, they delivered direct services to over 85,000 people, not including those reached through online services. This designation recognizes the Mighty Eighth’s national importance, which is rare for private museums.

“I think national distinction is appropriate for this museum, given its significance and its impact. You could even argue for international impact because we reach people around the globe with our stories and with our mission and programs here at the museum,” Loehr said.

The museum is currently undergoing $12m in improvements, including new exhibitions, programs, and an expansion of the building.

If you would like to view the history for yourself, click or tap here.