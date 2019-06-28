The Latest: Woman shot who lost fetus may avoid prosecution

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on manslaughter charges against a woman who lost her fetus after being shot (all times local):

10:20 p.m.

An Alabama district attorney says there has been no decision about whether to prosecute a woman who was shot in the stomach during a fight and lost her fetus.

Bessemer District Attorney Lynniece O. Washington’s office issued a statement Thursday night about the case that’s garnered national attention.

A grand jury indicted 27-year-old Marshae Jones on manslaughter charges. Jones was five months pregnant when 23-year-old Ebony Jemison shot her. The grand jury decided Jemison fired in self-defense.

Washington’s office says while the grand jury “had its say,” they’re deciding whether to prosecute on manslaughter charges or a lesser charge “or not to prosecute it.”

The statement said it was disheartening “that this tragedy was 100 percent avoidable.”

Washington’s office says all potential felony cases are presented to the grand jury.

5:50 a.m.

An Alabama woman whose fetus died after she was shot in a fight has been charged with manslaughter, while the woman accused of shooting her has been freed.

AL.Com reports 27-year Marshae Jones was charged with manslaughter Wednesday. She was five months pregnant when 23-year-old Ebony Jemison shot her in the stomach. Jemison was initially charged with manslaughter, but a Jefferson County grand jury indicted Jones instead after authorities determined she started the fight, and Jemison fired in self-defense.

Pleasant Grove police Lt. Danny Reid says the fetus was “dependent on its mother to try to keep it from harm.”

Women’s rights activists say the case shows Alabama is determined to make pregnant women criminally responsible if they fail to deliver live, healthy babies.