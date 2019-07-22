The Latest: Power restored to nearly all utility customers

HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on a power outage on the island of Kauai (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

A utility company says it has restored power to nearly all of its 33,000 customers on Kauai.

The Kauai Island Utility Cooperative says that the island-wide power outage began at 2:30 p.m. when the main generating unit at the company’s Kapaia Power Station had a technical problem. The company is investigating what caused the problem at the power station.

The company says that as of 4:30 p.m., power has been restored to 90% of its customers.

The company warns, however, that its largest generating unit is not working and it may have to implement temporary rolling blackouts if demand for power exceeds its capacity to supply it.

Earlier Sunday, residents of the island, which has a population of about 72,000 people, said on social media that it appeared much of the island was without power.

Kauai last had a major power outage in November 2018 because of a technical problem at the utility cooperative.

Kauai is at the northwest end of the Hawaiian islands.

___

4:50 p.m.

A utility company says it has restored power to a majority of its customers on Kauai.

In a statement late Sunday afternoon on Facebook, the Kauai Island Utility Cooperative says: “We are bringing up additional generation units and are working to restore the rest of our members shortly. Mahalo for your patience.”

Earlier Sunday, residents of the island, which has a population of about 72,000 people, said on social media that it appeared much of the island was without power.

Kauai last had a major power outage in November 2018 because of a technical problem at the utility cooperative.

Kauai is at the northwest end of the Hawaiian islands.

___

3:55 p.m.

A utility company says it has restored power to about 30% of its customers on Kauai, “and we continue efforts to restore power to remaining members.”

The Kauai Island Utility Cooperative says in its Facebook post Sunday that it is trying to determine the cause of the problem and expects that it will take at least two hours before power is restored.

Residents of the island, which has a population of about 72,000 people, say on social media that it appears much of the island is without power.

Kauai last had a major power outage in November 2018 because of a technical problem at the utility cooperative.

Kauai is at the northwest end of the Hawaiian islands.

___

3:04 p.m.

A utility company that serves about 33,000 customers on the island of Kauai reports that power is out on most of the island.

The Kauai Island Utility Cooperative says in a Facebook post Sunday that it is trying to determine the cause of the problem and expects that it will take at least two hours before power is restored.

Residents of the island, which has a population of about 72,000 people, say on social media that it appears much of the island is without power.

Kauai last had a major power outage in November 2018 because of a technical problem at the utility cooperative.

Kauai is at the northwest end of the Hawaiian islands.