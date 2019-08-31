The Latest: Florida governor urges vigilance over Dorian

Farah y Max Cicardini fill sandbags at the parking of the Big Easy Casino, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Hallandale Beach, Fla. Hurricane Dorian was muscling a chaotic path toward Florida, with officials and residents bracing for the possibility it would unleash its full fury early next week but clinging to the glimmer of hope that the strengthening storm could simply skirt the coastline. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

MIAMI, Florida (AP) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is warning Floridians not to let their guard down despite shifts in forecasts showing Hurricane Dorian possibly staying off the shore of the state. The cone of potential pathways still includes much of the state, and DeSantis says if residents are within that cone they should be prepared.

“Looking at these forecasts, a bump in one direction or the other could have really significant ramifications in terms of impact. If it bumps further east, that obviously is positive. If it bumps just a little west, than you’re looking at really, really significant impacts. Don’t make any assumptions, remain vigilant and be prepared,” DeSantis said at a briefing Saturday morning.

People fill sandbags at the parking of the Big Easy Casino, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Hallandale Beach, Fla.

Residents fill up gas cans at a gas station on Biscayne Boulevard, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 in Aventura, Fla as they prepare for Hurricane Dorian.

Opa Locka, Fla. city workers fill sandbags Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.

Opa Locka, Fla. city workers put sandbags in a car, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.

Colin Johnson carries plywood as he prepares to board a window at his father's home in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Vero Beach, Fla. Johnson's father, Larry, unexpectedly died Thursday.

Empty shelves where water is sold at a grocery store are shown, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in North Miami, Fla.

Empty shelves where water is sold at a grocery store are shown, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in North Miami, Fla. All of Florida is under a state of emergency and authorities are urging residents to stockpile a week’s worth of food and supplies as Hurricane Dorian gathers strength and aims to slam the state as soon as Monday as a Category 4 storm. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Isaiah Elie, 11, helps tie sandbags as his family fills them in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Hallandale Beach, Fla.

Residents fill up sandbags with the last bits of sand available in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Hallandale Beach, Fla.

He added that even if Dorian doesn’t make landfall in Florida, the state could still be affected by winds and storm surge as it heads north along the East Coast.

“Understand, even if it doesn’t directly strike Florida, this is a big, powerful storm. You’re still looking at really significant storm surge on the east coast of Florida, you’re looking at major flooding events in different parts of the state,” he said. “You’re still looking at significant impacts even if the storm remains hugging the coast.