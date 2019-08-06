The Latest: Gunman’s family ‘horrified’ by festival attack

This undated photo provided by Maria G. Zalaya shows Keyla Salazar. She was one of three young people who died when a gunman opened fire at a popular California food festival Sunday. The 13-year-old from San Jose, Calif., died at the scene. (Maria G. Zalaya via AP)

GILROY, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California (all times local):

1:05 p.m.

Family members of the gunman in a mass shooting at a California food festival say they are “deeply shocked and horrified” by his actions.

They said in a statement Tuesday that they would never condone the “hateful thoughts and ideologies” that led to the incident, and it is “impossible to reconcile this with the son we thought we knew.”

Santino William Legan opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on July 28 before shooting himself.Three people were killed and 13 injured.

Authorities have opened a domestic terrorism case after finding a “target list” containing religious institutions, courthouses and other sites compiled by the gunman.

___

12:10 p.m.

Authorities say the gunman in the deadly Northern California food festival shooting fired 39 rounds, fatally striking three people.

Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee says three police officers fired 18 rounds at gunman Santino William Legan, striking him multiple times before he turned his Romanian-made AK-47-style rifle on himself.

Smithee says none of the victims who died were struck by the officers’ fire.

Officials say Legan was wearing a bullet-resistant vest and had multiple magazines on his body and on the ground.

Authorities also say they found additional magazines, a rifle scope, flashlight and shovel in a bag found in a nearby creek.

The FBI says it opened a domestic terrorism case after discovering a “target list” including nationwide religious institutions, federal buildings, courthouses and both major political parties.

___

11:30 a.m.

The FBI says it has discovered a “target list” compiled by the gunman in a California mass shooting that listed nationwide religious institutions, federal buildings, courthouses and both major political parties.

The list has prompted the FBI to open a domestic terrorism investigation into the case in which gunman Santino William Legan shot and killed three people, including two children, on July 28 at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. The festival was also listed as a target.

John Bennett, the FBI’s agent in charge in San Francisco, says authorities still have not determined a motive and Legan appeared to be interested in conflicting ideologies.

A separate shooting that killed 22 people at a crowded El Paso, Texas, store over the weekend is also being handled as a domestic terrorism case.

___

11:10 a.m.

Mourners have packed a California church for the funeral of a girl killed in a mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

Before the service Tuesday, friends and family members used colored markers to write messages on the casket of Keyla Salazar.

One read: “Keyla, you’re an angel. We will never forget you!”

Relatives wore T-shirts with a photo of a smiling Keyla with a crown of small pink paper flowers.

The service at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in San Jose comes just two days after the girl would have turned 14. The Mass is being conducted in English and Spanish.

Keyla was one of three people killed and 13 injured July 28 at the popular food festival.

___

10:50 a.m.

A law enforcement official says the FBI is opening a domestic terrorism investigation into the shooting that killed three people and injured 13 others at a popular California food festival.

Nineteen-year-old gunman Santino William Legan fatally shot three people — including two children — with a Romanian-made AK-47-style rifle before turning the gun on himself.

The official was not authorized to discuss the investigation before a news conference Tuesday and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The person could not immediately give specifics about why the FBI is opening the domestic terrorism case.

A separate shooting that killed 22 people at a crowded El Paso, Texas, store over the weekend is also being handled as a domestic terrorism case.

___

10:04 p.m.

The first memorial service will be held for a victim of the shooting at a popular California food festival.

Keyla Salazar’s family had planned to celebrate her birthday with a trip to a lake, but instead they will say their final goodbyes two days after she would have turned 14.

A funeral mass for the teen will be held Tuesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in San Jose.

She’s one of three people killed and 13 injured July 28 at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. Her family says she dreamed of becoming an animator, worked hard in school and loved video games.

Her aunt says that instead of celebrating Keyla’s birthday, her family gathered to remember her life at a San Jose park Sunday.