Police officer, 2 staffers killed in Chicago hospital shooting; gunman also dead

CHICAGO (NBC News) - Four people are dead after a Monday afternoon shooting at Chicago's Mercy Hospital.

The first shots were fired in the parking lot around 3:30.

Police say a man and woman who were in a domestic relationship began to argue. The woman, a doctor who worked at the hospital, was shot.

"The gentleman turned around and shot three times in her chest, then once she fell to the ground, he stood over and shot her three more times," witness James Gray says.

Police say the gunman then opened fire on officers as they arrived at the scene and ran into the hospital. More shots were fired inside.

A woman, identified as a pharmaceutical staffer, was caught in the crossfire and killed. A police officer, Samuel Jimenez, was also fatally wounded.

The gunman, later identified as Juan Lopez, was also killed. It's still unclear if he was hit by police bullets or took his own life.

