‘That could have been where my story ended’

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KUSA) – Barry Wesley is comfortable on the football field.

“For me, football is a game of friends and family,” says Wesley, a junior on the Colorado State University football team. “Obviously, it’s strategy to some other people, it’s entertainment. But for me, it’s just going out there and having fun.”

On Tuesday, Wesley walked onto Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium for the first time in awhile. It’s where he said great memories have been forged with his teammates.

It’s also the place the 21-year-old shared details from the darkest day of his life.

“I remember standing in front of my teammates. I was looking at my roommates and I could see the tears in their eyes. And it made me tear up,” said Wesley. “It made me think about all the memories and the connections that we shared together. And the possibility of me not being here and being able to make more.”

A few months ago, the 6-foot-6, 300-pound offensive lineman took a summer job as a door-to-door roofing salesman. On June 11, while working in Loveland, Colorado he said he and a supervisor were approached by a man with a gun.

“I remember logging some data into my phone and turning around and seeing an orange optic. I remember seeing a green hat and hearing the commands to get on the ground. And that’s exactly what I did,” said Wesley about the harrowing encounter.

According to court documents, Scott Gudmundsen called 911 and reported “antifa” was in his neighborhood. He told dispatchers he was going to confront them.

The 65-year-old forced Wesley and his co-worker to the ground at gunpoint, the documents say. Wesley pleaded for his life while police say Gudmundsen knelt on his neck and jammed a gun barrel into his back.

