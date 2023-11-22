SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel holidays of the year.

At the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport, no major delays or cancellations are expected, according to Lori Lynah, Director of Marketing & Air Service Development. She was only notified of two delays on Wednesday and both were for maintenance.

Chris Hodges and his wife flew in from Nashville, visiting family in Beaufort, South Carolina for the holidays. Their travel experience has been good so far because of their preparation.

Because of my wife’s anxiety, we showed up for her earlier than necessary, which in hindsight was probably a good idea,” Hodges said.

One issue is parking, however. Airport officials say all parking lots near the terminal are full – but do not worry. Shuttles are available to and from the overflow lot.

Planning ahead is not just for flying, according to Captain Carl Sapp with Chatham Emergency Services.

“Check your oil, your tires, and make sure you have plenty of fuel for you on the road. Again, if you do have anything go wrong, pull off. The big thing is to plan ahead for traffic,” Sapp told News 3.

He says, often times, accidents are minor during the holidays. And if you have to pull off the side of he road, clear the roadway so traffic doesn’t get backed up. Also, move far enough off the road so you don’t have to worry about getting clipped. Don’t stand behind the car or stand off the roadside.