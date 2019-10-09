Texas man loses over 200 pounds to become a deputy

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KPRC/NBC) – A Texas man was officially sworn in Tuesday as a deputy constable for the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office after going through a life changing transformation.

Dodge’s journey to become a deputy began three years ago, when he was a social media editor and weighed about 470 pounds. In December 2016, he decided to make life changes, starting with gastric bypass surgery and a healthy diet and exercise routine.

“I started working out and joined the academy last year at Houston Community College and I graduated in June,” Dodge said.

Dodge now weighs 235 pounds.

“You have to have a goal and the goal was to become a deputy. So anytime something crept in my mind, I just had to refocus,” Dodge said.

There were hiccups along the way. Dodge failed a gun range test, but was determined and driven, two things that didn’t go unnoticed.

“We want them to have a desire to be here not just for a paycheck or another job. And when someone like Chad Dodge comes up here and has a desire to be here, to serve the public here in east Montgomery County, that’s what we want,” Chief Deputy Barry Welch said.

Dodge will be able to go out on his own after he undergoes field training. He expects to complete it in a few months.