DENVER, Co. (KUSA) – Colorado’s Denver Police Department is searching for a hit and run driver who hit two people with a car in a crowded downtown area over the weekend.

The graphic video above shows officers responding to a fight at around 2 a.m. on Sunday near Coors Field when a car crashes into two pedestrians and flees the scene.

According to police, both of the victims were taken to the hospital, but did not suffer serious injuries.