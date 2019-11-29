Ten animals killed in barn fire at safari wildlife park

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (CNN) – Tragedy struck a wildlife park in northern Ohio Thursday night when a barn fire killed ten exotic animals.

A property caretaker of African Safari Wildlife Park went to check on the facility Thursday night after it briefly lost power and discovered the barn full of animals had caught fire.

By the time officials arrived on scene at , the barn was fully engulfed.

“We have lost three giraffe, three bongo, three red river hog and a springbok, and we are devastated by this loss,” co-owner Holly Hunt said.

Fire Chief Keith Kahler said propane tanks were stored inside of the barn, and officials heard explosions during the fire. Kahler said he is unsure if the fire is considered “suspicious” at this point in the investigation.

The 100 acre drive-thru park was closed for Thanksgiving and will now remain closed until the investigation is over.

“We appreciate the support of the community and the first responders who helped us save what we can,” Hunt said.