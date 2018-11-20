Teacher hailed as hero for stopping dog that injured 12 students on playground Video

(KFOR) -- Twelve elementary school students were taken to an Oklahoma City hospital Monday after a pit bull mix reportedly bit several on the playground at Millard Fillmore Elementary school.



According to Captain David Macy with the Oklahoma City Fire Department, emergency crews were called just before 1 p.m.



There were 28 third and fourth-grade students on the playground, along with three teachers, when the attack occurred.



"We have transported 12 at this point, five of those by ambulance, by EMSA. Seven went by private vehicle with their parents," Macy said. "The dog did get inside the school. One of those teachers was able to tackle the dog and keep it from going after any of the other students."



The teacher, identified as Lee Hughes, is a special education instructor. At a press conference Monday, Hughes said he did not feel like a "hero" despite being praised as one.



"I had it pinned, and my arms locked around his head so he couldn't move," Hughes said. "Everybody did what they're supposed to do."



