Reminder: Tax filing deadline extended to July 15

WASHINGTON (WSAV/WCMH) — Normally, April 15 is known as Tax Day for Americans.

This year, due to COVID-19, taxpayers do not need to rush to file their taxes Wednesday.

Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin announced in March the deadline to file taxes was extended to July 15.

“All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties,” Mnuchin said.

But he has encouraged all taxpayers who may have tax refunds to file “now” and get their money.

At @realDonaldTrump’s direction, we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties. — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) March 20, 2020

Meanwhile, the government has begun issuing checks as a part of its $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package. Adults will receive checks of up to $1,200 each and $500 per child to help households make the rent or cover other bills.

The checks will be directly deposited into bank accounts or mailed to households, depending on how they filed their tax returns in the past.

This Associated Press contributed to this report.