Target employee rescues child from hot car in parking lot Video

(KSDK) A 28-year-old Missouri woman was arrested and charged Tuesday after leaving her child inside a parked car.



Officers responded to the Town and Country Crossings Shopping Center around 3:50 p.m. for a report of a child left unattended inside of a parked car.



Nick Cook, a team leader at Target said a customer noticed the girl alone and came into the store to tell management. Employees paged people in the store, alerted other businesses in the Town and Country Crossing shopping center and called police.



"They took a couple minutes to get there, and there was no telling how long the child had been in the car," Cook said.



Cook went to find the baby girl immediately after being alerted. When he got to the car, he says one window was down about halfway, so he wiggled it until he had enough room to reach in.



"I reached over and unbuckled her car seat, and I was like,'All right, sweetheart, come on.' So I picked her up and lifted her out and had to turn her to get her through the window," Cook said.



