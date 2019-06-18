Taco Bell giving away free tacos today, here’s how to get one

(WSAV) – Taco Bell fans can get their hands on a free taco today, thanks to the Golden State Warriors. 

Although the Warriors didn’t win the NBA championship, they did “steal” a road win in game two against the Toronto Raptors. 

As part of Taco Bell’s “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion, every person in America gets a free Doritos Locos Taco while supplies last. 

The offer is good from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. tonight. Customers can also grab a freebie any time, all day by ordering online or on the Taco Bell app. 

