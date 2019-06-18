Taco Bell giving away free tacos today, here's how to get one

(WSAV) - Taco Bell fans can get their hands on a free taco today, thanks to the Golden State Warriors.

Although the Warriors didn't win the NBA championship, they did "steal" a road win in game two against the Toronto Raptors.

As part of Taco Bell's "Steal a Game, Steal a Taco" promotion, every person in America gets a free Doritos Locos Taco while supplies last.

A game was stolen...And so were tacos. Stop into Taco Bell on June 18 from 2-6PM to score your free Doritos® Locos Tacos. Or better yet, any time online or on the app. pic.twitter.com/L9i7430XtY — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 3, 2019

The offer is good from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. tonight. Customers can also grab a freebie any time, all day by ordering online or on the Taco Bell app.