Syracuse racism forum ends in walk-out

SYRACUSE, NY (WSTM) – Wednesday night was supposed to be a chance for dialogue between student protesters and Syracuse University leaders over the racism investigations and how they are being handled. That dialogue didn’t last long.

Student protest leaders kicked off the conversation in Hendrick’s Chapel by going through the history of racism investigations at Syracuse University, and then demanding their list of changes by met word for word. If not, they wanted the resignations of Chancellor Kent Syverud, DPS Chief Bobby Maldonado, Associate Chief John Sardino and Senior Vice President for Enrollment and the Student Experience Dolan Evanovich.

The Chancellor said he understood their pain over the recent racist incidents on campus, but he questioned some of the claims they made about the investigations.

“I do not agree with everything I’ve heard,” Chancellor Syverud said in response to the students at the forum. “I do not agree with all the facts said.”

Earlier in the day, he updated some of the investigations. He said four students were suspended after a group yelled the n-word at an African American student at a campus bus stop this weekend. That incident led to the suspension of the Alpha Chi Rho fraternity. The Chancellor said the main aggressor was a Rutgers student.

He also said the reports of a white supremacy manifesto being “airdropped” to student phones in Bird Library appeared to be a “hoax,” as no students had come forward to police with proof of the “airdrop.”

