Surveillance video possibly shows last appearance of missing Ala. girl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Birmingham Police have released a surveillance video that possibly shows the last appearance of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney before her abduction on Oct. 12.

“From what we’ve been able to determine so far, this is the last known location that we could determine where she was,” said Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith on Friday.

Smith said the surveillance video was taken shortly before law enforcement was alerted of her disappearance.

The video shows two small children playing in a courtyard and two adults walking by. According to police, Kamille is believed to be in the video.

One of the men walking by is deemed a suspect and the other a person of interest.

“We’re hoping that someone will see this video and recognize the individual on there or he himself will say ‘Hey, that’s me,’ and whatever information they can provide will be greatly appreciated,” Smith said.

This undated photo released by the FBI shows 3-year-old Kamille McKinney, who police say has been missing since she was abducted while attending a birthday party on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Birmingham, Ala. (FBI via AP)

Currently, there are two people of interest in Kamille’s kidnapping: Patrick Devone Stallworth, 39, and Derick Irisha Brown, 29. Both were arrested earlier in the week on unrelated charges.

Brown remains in jail without bond while Stallworth posted bond and has been free since Thursday. Smith maintained his belief that there are others who may have been involved in the case.

“Everyone is a person of interest at this point in the investigation,” Smith said.

The second child in the video has been identified. However, police have decided not to release the identity of the child or their family.

Smith said there has yet to be a motive established in Kamille’s kidnapping. But he said he believes the abduction was not thought out well in advance and that it may have been carried out as early as 20 minutes before she disappeared.

“I don’t believe that a lot of planning went into it,” the chief said. “I think that maybe it was something done impromptu.”

Smith said police are including K-9 units in the search. He says there will be a grid search Sunday in the community. The area for this search is believed to be a place frequented by the person of interest.

Anyone with information related to Kamille kidnapping is urged to contact Birmingham Police at (205) 297-8413. Tips may also be directed to CrimeStoppers at (205) 254-7777. Those wishing to contribute to CrimeStoppers’ reward may donate by calling (205) 224-5003.