Stressed dam puts Mississippi homes at risk

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) – Officials are monitoring a dam in Mississippi that could fail, in part, due to heavy rains.

Some residents near Oktibbeha County Lake have already been asked to evacuate the area.

The water level rose at least a foot overnight Wednesday and continues to stress the lake’s dam.

According to Oktibbeha County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Kristen Campanella, the county will have someone at the lake around the clock monitoring the water level and the condition of a nearby landslide.

If the landslide continues to progress, EMA will consider upgrading to an emergency classification and could issue a mandatory evacuation.

Campanella said EMA will issue a Code Red and activate sirens to alert residents about a mandatory evacuation.